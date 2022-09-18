My Dubai Rent: Welsh couple who miss the valleys find peace in city's greenest community

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

Welshman Lloyd Williams and his wife Catherine have lived in the same four-bedroom villa in Dubai’s Living Legends community, near Al Barari, for the past five years.

That is an unusually long time to rent the same place in Dubai, but the reason they have stayed so long in their home is simple: they like the quiet life.

Living on the outskirts of Dubai helps them to avoid the noise and hassle of the more densely populated areas of the city.

Mr Williams invited The National into his home to show us why it is so special.

How much do you pay in rent?

One of the main reasons we live here is the price. We have a four-bedroom standalone villa with huge gardens and we pay Dh100,000 a year over four cheques.

You would not get that in many other parts of Dubai.

When we first moved in, we were paying Dh135,000 so what we are paying now is more than reasonable.

What are the best parts of living where you do?

We both love the quiet life, so this is perfect. There’s so much greenery around here that it reminds us of being back in a Welsh valley, to a certain degree.

We used to live in JLT and Dubai Marina and it was just too busy for us and we like the extra space as well, we can’t do apartments anymore.

While it is quiet, it is still not too far away if we want to go out anywhere. The beach or the marina are both only about 20 minutes away.

We don’t have the stress anymore of having to worry about being stuck in traffic either.

My office is in Dubai Investment Park, which is about half an hour’s drive away but I avoid being stuck in long tailbacks of traffic.

When we first moved in, there was not much else around us but now there are several restaurants and bars, as well as a mini mall so it is definitely up and coming.

We also have four Maltese dogs and there are a lot of parks and space around here to take them for walks.

There is a walking track here as well which means we can take them on regular walks of about three or four kilometres, which is fantastic.

The only way I would move somewhere else was if I was kicked out.

Where did you live before you moved here?

We were living in a one-bedroom apartment in Motor City and paying Dh75,000 a year for it.

How did you find your home?

We did our research and looked at several other places as well such as Town Square, but the properties were a lot smaller than what we have here.

I drove down here and saw the size of the properties and realised there was huge potential.

What touches have you made to make the place feel like your own?

It was literally a brand new villa when we moved in, so there was not that much to do, if I am honest.

I run an interior wrapping company and I have done all the kitchen cupboards and furniture.

We have also put a swimming pool in the garden and have barbecues for friends and family because we have so much space.

Is there anything you would change about your home?

The only issue I would have is there are a lot of speeding cars around here and some speed ramps and more road signs would be a big help, especially when there are so many children who live in the community.