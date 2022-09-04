My Dubai Rent: Brit pays Dh75k for apartment only a seven-minute walk from the office

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

How long does it take to get from your home to the office in the mornings?

Chances are you won't be able to match Samantha Simms's speedy commute time of only seven minutes, from leaving her front door to sitting at her desk.

Ms Simms, 30, from Kent in England, said she moved into her one-bedroom apartment in Business Bay to be near her office.

She invited The National into her home and explained why it is so special to her.

Why do you live where you do?

I decided to live here because it is directly opposite my office where I work as a business start-up consultant.

I work in Bay Square and cannot stand having to get taxis or sit in traffic. I had enough of that when I lived in London.

My priority when looking for somewhere to live was finding a place that was close to my work, so this apartment was ideal.

It gives me a bit of extra time in the mornings as well. I usually get up about an hour before I have to leave for work.

I am usually at my desk seven minutes after leaving, give or take a few minutes depending on the lift situation in the morning.

It is also great because I am living in Downtown. I like to be in the hustle and bustle of it all and I often just walk to Dubai Mall or to the canal, where I can go for a run.

There are so many restaurants and bars nearby, so I do not have to go that far for anything.

How much do you pay in rent?

I pay Dh75,000 [$20,420] a year across four cheques. I only moved back to the UAE in March and moved in here.

I was living in the UAE for five years from 2013 before I returned home to the UK for a few years.

I was paying Dh170,000 for a two bedroom-apartment then in another building in Business Bay.

Did you have to look at many properties before settling on this one?

I am quite selective and do not want to waste time and go and look at places that I am not really interested in.

There was one other property that was slightly cheaper than here but this came fully furnished and the other property was pretty tiny, too.

I had made a list of the things I wanted and this happened to pop up with an agency I used.

What touches have you made to make this apartment feel like home?

I have not done a lot if I am totally honest. You can see a few books I own and some glass bottles.

Otherwise, it came fully furnished, even down to the cushions on the sofa.

One thing I am planning on doing is wrapping the kitchen cupboards.

Is there a sense of community in the building and neighbourhood?

I do not see a lot of my neighbours as I am out early in the mornings and many places are rented out as Airbnbs, which means there is a big turnover of people.

When I am at the pool or in the gym I do tend to mingle with my neighbours then.

The people that work here are really amazing, too, and super lovely.

Security always insist on taking the details of everyone coming in, even if I have guests over I have to sign them in, but it does make me feel super safe here.

What would you change about your home if you could?

I do not think I would change anything, I like it all, apart from maybe the kitchen cupboards.

A bath might be nice, too, but I already have a shower. Plus, it is a good excuse to go the spa if I want a bath.