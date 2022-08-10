Dubai's taxi drivers return more than Dh1.2 million in lost cash to passengers

More than Dh1.2 million in lost cash was returned to its owners by taxi drivers in Dubai in the first six months of the year.

Figures released by the Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday revealed the extent of items left in taxis by passengers.

A total of Dh1.27 million in cash was left behind and quickly returned to people by drivers, as well as 12,410 mobile phones, 2,819 electronic devices and 342 laptops.

Lost & Found in #Dubai Taxis



During the first half of 2022, honest Dubai Taxi drivers found and returned:



-AED1.27 million in cash

-12,410 mobile phones

-2,819 electronic devices

-766 passports

-342 laptops



The items were returned to their rightful owners@rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/UJT3uJivuB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 10, 2022

In addition, 766 passports were reunited with their owners who had misplaced them while riding in a taxi.

Dubai is no stranger to tales of honest taxi drivers returning valuable items left behind by customers.

Last month, Nancy Orgo from Dubai Taxi Corporation handed over a bag containing Dh1 million left behind in her cab by a passenger.

Similarly, a nanny working in Dubai could not believe her luck last year when a taxi driver returned her wallet containing Dh4,000 after she left it in his car.

Cynthia Labuz, 62, was worried she had lost the money, which she was planning to send home to her mother and daughters in the Philippines.

Read more Nanny in Dubai speaks of joy as driver returns Dh4,000 she left in taxi

But thanks to honest Roads and Transport Authority driver Anwar Abdulrahman, she got her savings back.

The RTA has a highly effective lost-and-found system, which helps customers to reclaim their items easily.

People can register a claim in several ways, including sending an email to ask@rta.ae, calling 8009090, visiting a Customer Happiness Centre or posting on RTA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Passengers are advised to provide as many details as possible, including the side number of the vehicle, its plate number, the time and destination for pick-up and drop-off points, trip fees and a full description of the lost item.

Dubai's self-driving taxis – in pictures