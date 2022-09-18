Lucky winner scoops life-changing Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

A top prize of Dh10 million ($2.72m) has been claimed by the latest winner of the Mahzooz prize draw.

The unnamed resident won the 94th grand draw after matching the five winning numbers: 16, 27, 31, 37 and 42.

A total amount of Dh11,710,900 was collected for Saturday’s prize draw and distributed among 1,219 winners.

With this latest win, the total number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires has jumped to 28, six of whom earned the title this summer between June and September.

A Dh1m second prize was shared by 41 others, who each received Dh24,390 after matching four out of five numbers. In addition, 1,174 entrants were awarded Dh350.

Three men also won a Dh100,000 prize each in the raffle draw after their ID numbers were selected at random. The lucky winners were Denis from Cameroon, Ian from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India. The winning raffle numbers were 19309589, 19311950 and 19520032, respectively.

The weekly draw puts millions of dirhams on offer every week and is operated by Ewings, a technology management company based in the UAE.

Entrants purchase a bottle of water for Dh35 and receive a ticket with it.

People can take part by registering at www.mahzooz.ae