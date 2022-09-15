President Sheikh Mohamed receives message from Oman's Sultan Haitham

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a message from Sultan Haitham, the Ruler of Oman.

The message delivered by Fatik Bin Fahr Al Said, Special Envoy of the Sultan, reflected on the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The Omani official met the President at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. They discussed the robust partnership between the countries and expressed wishes of continued prosperity for each others' people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, the Adviser of Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, along with the delegation accompanying the Sultan's Special Envoy.