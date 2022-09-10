President Sheikh Mohamed sends message of support to King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The UAE’s leaders have sent messages of support to King Charles III, after he ascended the British throne.

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a cable of congratulations to King Charles on the occasion of his accession to the throne.

“Our best wishes to my dear friend His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We look forward to further strengthening this exceptional friendship” the President said.

READ MORE King Charles III officially declared Britain's monarch in historic ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations.

King Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch in a ceremony on Saturday, which for the first time was broadcast live for viewers around the globe.

The king arrived at St James’s Palace, a royal residence in central London, on Saturday with his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Our best wishes to my dear friend His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We look forward to further strengthening this exceptional friendship. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 10, 2022

He was also accompanied by his son Prince William, the new heir to the throne and bearer of his father's former title, Prince of Wales.

The Accession Council met without the new king to proclaim him sovereign — officially confirming his title, King Charles III.

Details of the queen’s funeral, to be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey, have also been confirmed.

The UAE has ordered a three-day mourning period to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Expand Autoplay Al Ain City Municipality building lights up in the colour purple in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. All photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Flags in the Emirates and at embassies abroad are flying at half-mast for the duration.

Leaders across the UAE and Gulf have also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

President Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter: “I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK.

“Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

In the Gulf, Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, said: “Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which with her loss the world has lost a great human symbol.”

Expand Autoplay A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace after the death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, on Friday planned to meet the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for his country and the monarchy itself. AP

In Oman, Sultan Haitham expressed his “sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty, his family and the British people”.

This year the queen celebrated her platinum jubilee and made history as the only British monarch to reach the 70-year milestone.

Her ties with the UAE date back decades.

On February 24, 1979, the royal yacht Britannia carried Queen Elizabeth on her first state visit to the UAE, a few years after the union was formed in December 1971.

Sheikh Zayed then paid a state visit to Britain in 1989, and two decades later the queen returned to the UAE in 2010.

More recently, the late President Sheikh Khalifa visited her majesty in the UK in 2013.