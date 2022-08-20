Dh77,000 of currency returned to Pakistani passenger at Dubai airport before flight home

A Dubai taxi driver has been hailed for his honesty after ensuring Dh77,000 worth of currency was returned to a passenger before they flew out of the country.

The Pakistani traveller was unaware he had left the significant sum in the cab and was preparing to board a flight back to his homeland.

But the actions of the driver and the swift response of police meant he had the valuable piece of carry-on luggage in time for the trip.

The bag, containing British, Pakistani, Saudi Arabian and Emirati currency, as well as personal documents, was handed in to the lost and found office at Dubai International Airport by the taxi driver.

After checking the contents for contact details of the passenger, police were able to get in touch with his relatives in the UK, who supplied a direct number.

Officers discovered the man would take a connecting flight from Dubai on his journey back to Pakistan.

They arranged with Emirates Airline for the handover of the cash.

Police did not reveal when the incident took place.

Brig Hamouda Al Amiri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security, praised the taxi driver for handing the bag over to police.

It is just the latest display of community spirit from the public.

In June, Dubai resident Tariq Mahmood was honoured for handing over Dh1 million he discovered in a lift in his residential building.

He took the money to Al Barsha Police Station.

Mr Mahmood was given a certification of appreciation in honour of his good deed at a ceremony held by Dubai Police.

In April, a boy of 5 was lauded as a “role model for others” after helping to ensure Dh4,000 he found in Dubai was handed to police.

Nigel Ners, from the Philippines, discovered the large sum of cash in the Al Qusais district of the emirate.

He gave the money to his father, who then delivered it to police.

Nigel also received a certificate of appreciation from the force.

