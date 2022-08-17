UAE weather: Sandstorm over but dusty and cloudy conditions to continue

The disruptions caused by sandstorms across the UAE have ended, but it will continue to be dusty and cloudy at times for the rest of this week.

Sandstorms led to two days of disruption earlier this week, causing Dubai and Abu Dhabi to be blanketed in sand and dust, with visibility falling to 500 metres in some areas.

The unstable weather caused the cancellation of 44 flights and 12 diversions at the Dubai International Airport.

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the National Centre of Meteorology announced the end of the extreme weather.

However, the weather centre says in its forecast for the remainder of the week that it will continue to be dusty and cloudy in parts, with chances of rain in some areas of the country.

“Dusty and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation eastwards in the afternoon. Light to moderate south-easterly and south-westerly winds becoming north-westerly, fresh at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 kilometres per hour,” it said in the forecast for Thursday.

From Friday to Sunday, the weather is expected to be similar, but winds will be stronger during the weekend, blowing dust and sand at speeds of up to 45 kilometres an hour.

Temperatures across the country will remain hot, with highs of 44°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday and Friday and up to 45°C during the weekend.