UAE weather: rain expected to be less severe than forecast

Rain forecast for across the UAE this week will not be as severe as had been predicted, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The NCM said on Sunday that the low-pressure weather system expected to affect the country has become less severe.

But some areas of the country will experience heavy downpours, weather officials said.

The centre gave the update in a daily co-ordination meeting between branches of the authorities.

It said the latest data indicated the pressure system was moving south, meaning that its impact on the country is set to be more limited.

The NCM said there is the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in many areas, heavy rainfall across the east — including Al Ain — and northern parts of the country, plus the Al Dhafra region in the west.

It said there will be moderate south-easterly winds carrying dust.

Authorities said they were prepared for possible scenarios and changes.

Dusty conditions will continue for the coming days, with winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour expected in parts of the country.

Rain is also expected to cause a drop in temperatures in the second part of the week.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon, associated with rainfall. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust and sand,” the NCM said in its forecast for Monday.

A similar forecast has been issued for every day this week, with a drop in temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday.