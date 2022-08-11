Dubai court fines woman for assaulting husband and children

A woman has been fined Dh5,000 ($1,360) by a Dubai court for assaulting her husband and two young children.

The victim reported his wife to police in June, telling officers both he and their children, aged 4 and 7, had been subjected to attacks.

The family’s housekeeper testified to the court that she had seen the woman, 37, carry out assaults and had witnessed many disputes between the couple.

“In an incident, she threw a cup of coffee on the husband and his toe was injured. There is no reason behind her assault on the children,” the housekeeper told the court.

“The husband has been asking her to be kind to the children and stop beating them but then she would be angry and assault the husband.”

The two children were interviewed by a team of experts about their experiences.

According to the husband, the family had lived in an apartment in Downtown Dubai since 2013.

“We had a dispute and she was yelling at me before assaulting my children and me. She is always angry, nervous, and I’ve asked her many times to stop the assault but she didn’t care,” he told the court.

The woman, who is from India, admitted assaulting her husband and children.

“I beat up my children as a disciplinary action because they refused to eat their food. I assaulted my husband back in 2018 as he mocked my body,” the wife said in court records.

A recording presented to the courtroom showed the woman assaulting the husband and the two children on different occasions.

The fine is subject to appeal within 15 days.