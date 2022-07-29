Wet weather to continue over weekend in Fujairah and Al Ain

There will be more wet weather in parts of the UAE over the weekend, but lighter rainfall is expected compared to the past few days.

The heaviest rainfall in 30 years caused severe flooding in parts of Fujairah and Sharjah on Thursday. More than 800 residents were rescued by emergency personnel, while seven people were found dead.

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast rain for Fujairah and for Al Ain in Abu Dhabi emirate during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be as low as 27°C in Fujairah and 31°C in Al Ain.

On Saturday, the weather across most of the country will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the eastern and western emirates by the afternoon.

There will be light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

On Sunday, the cloudy weather will continue in the northern and eastern emirates, with a chance of rain by the afternoon.

The weekend forecast for Dubai and Abu Dhabi looks to be more typical of July weather.

It will be blue skies and sunshine in Dubai on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a high of 41°C. In Abu Dhabi city, it will be sunny day with some scattered cloud and a high of 43°C.

Authorities in parts of the Northern Emirates were engaged in a a major clean-up operation on Friday, clearing debris, removing stranded vehicles and pumping water from roads.

Thousands of people were placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, after their homes were flooded.