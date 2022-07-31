UAE weather: dusty and cloudy with more rainfall this week

After record rainfall and devastating floods in the Northern Emirates, rain is expected to continue in parts of the UAE this week.

The weather across the Emirates will be dusty and cloudy until Thursday, with rain in the east, the weekly weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meteorology said.

On Monday, temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will hits highs of 44°C, while in Fujairah they will reach 35°C.

It will be "dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in the east by afternoon extending to some inland and southern areas,” the weather centre said.

“Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds will be fresh and strong at times, causing blown dust and sand at a speed of 20-to-30 kilometres an hour and reaching as high as 45kph."

It will continue to be hot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, with a slight increase in temperatures in Fujairah.

There will be dusty and partly cloudy weather conditions again.

There will be “a chance of some convective cloud formations in the east by afternoon, extending to some inland areas bringing rainfall,” the centre said.

On Wednesday, there will be more clouds by afternoon in the eastern Emirates and some southern areas can expect rainfall.

There will be highs of 41°C in Dubai, 43°C in Abu Dhabi, and 37°C in Fujairah.

On Thursday, weather is expected to be about the same, with highs of 40°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi.