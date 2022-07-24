Dubai Police issue 6,000 fines to motorists breaking safety regulations this year

Dubai Police issued more than 6,000 fines to drivers flouting car safety regulations in the first half of the year.

More than a third of the offences involved failing to replace defective tyres, the force said.

Police said 2,215 financial penalties were imposed for driving cars that failed to meet safety requirements, 2,166 for tyre faults and 1,704 for driving unserviceable vehicles between January and June.

A senior police chief urged motorists to ensure their vehicles were well-maintained, especially during the summer months when many travel abroad by car.

“During summer, vehicle fires increase significantly, resulting in human losses and damages to vehicles,” said Col Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, acting director of Dubai Police’s Traffic Departments.

"This can be avoided by ensuring regular vehicle maintenance and replacing damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wiring.”

He said motorists must ensure maintenance is carried out by reliable repair shops.

“Resorting to unreliable repair shops is one of the main reasons that lead to vehicles breaking down and bursting in flames," he said.

How to keep your car safe during summer

Experts say failure to keep an eye on the potential effects of the heat on a car could have serious consequences.

From the prolonged effect of UV rays causing leather to crack and dashboard buttons to melt, to batteries failing to start, there are many pitfalls for car owners to avoid during the baking summer heat.

Ryan Hughes, chief executive of RMA Motors in Dubai, offered some helpful tips on protecting your car in the months ahead in a video recorded for The National.