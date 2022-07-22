Gang of five jailed in Dubai over theft of vapes and e-cigarettes

A gang that stole more than Dh80,000 worth of vaping devices and e-cigarettes from a parked car in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in prison.

The five men, aged in their 20s, broke into a car parked at International City and stole 19 boxes of e-cigarettes and Dh6,000 in cash left by a company driver, the Dubai Criminal Court heard.

Dubai Police received a call reporting a car theft in the area on March 13.

The victim, who works in a company trading e-cigarettes, told officers he parked his vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, outside his home in the Chinese district of the community.

He woke up in the morning and found one of the car's windows had been smashed and 19 boxes of vapes and e-cigarettes worth Dh80,000 had been stolen, as well as Dh6,000 in cash belonging to his company.

Dubai Police said they identified the two cars used in the raid through surveillance cameras. The five men were later arrested.

“The first suspect planned for the theft. With assistance from others, the gang monitored the victim, waited until he went to his home and smashed the window glass,” a policeman said.

The defendants, all from Bangladesh, loaded the boxes into the two cars and drove to Sharjah.

They agreed to sell the items to a buyer for Dh44,000, who gave them Dh19,000 as a downpayment, with a promise to pay the rest of the money when he sold the e-cigarettes. Police said the buyer is still at large.

The men were sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation.

In addition, they were ordered to pay a fine of Dh86,000.

The verdict is subject to appeal in 15 days.