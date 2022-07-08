UAE reports 1,666 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,666 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising its overall tally to 959,736.

Another 1,792 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 940,053.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,322.

The number of active cases dropped to 17,361 thanks to recoveries exceeding new infections on Friday.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 286,631 PCR tests.

More than 172 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic in line with a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks, after falling below 200 in early May.

However, daily infection rates have now fallen for the past five days, having topped 1,800 on Sunday.

Authorities have set out key Covid-19 rules to bolster public safety during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Members of the public have been advised to be tested for the virus no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly.

During a televised coronavirus briefing on Monday, it was announced that the duration for prayers at mosques during the holiday period would be set at 20 minutes.

Worshippers should wear masks and maintain a distance of one metre from each other.

There should be no handshakes between worshippers.

Police patrols and volunteers will manage the entry and exit of people into mosques.

People returning from Hajj should follow precautionary measures and stay at home for seven days after arrival, the briefing heard.

Conducting a PCR test on return from Saudi Arabia to airports in the UAE will be optional but is mandatory if there is a suspected case of Covid-19.

A test will be mandatory, however, for all pilgrims on the fourth day of their return or as soon as symptoms appear.