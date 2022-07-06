Indian coastguard rescues 22 crew as tanker sailing from UAE takes on water

The Indian Coastguard on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a flooded vessel in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat.

The maritime agency sent at least two helicopters after receiving a distress alert from the crew of MT Global King.

The 118-metre tanker sailed from Khor Fakkan in the UAE on course for Karwar in Karnataka state.

Crew issued a Mayday signal when it began taking on water near the Porbandar coast. Video footage showed the ship listing.

It was carrying 6,000 tonnes of bitumen, a by-product of oil production. The crew included 20 Indians and one each from Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“In a swift rescue operation, all 22 crew of distressed vessel MT Global King rescued by Indian Coastguard … launched from Porbandar to 93 nautical miles into the sea,” the Indian Coastguard tweeted.

“All crew are safe and healthy."

Video taken by a coastguard helicopter showed the vessel listing and a life raft in the water nearby.

Tanker-tracking websites said the ship sails under a Panama flag and routinely carries goods between the UAE, Oman and India.