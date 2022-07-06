Indian coastguard rescues 22 crew as tanker sailing from UAE takes on water

Sailors plucked from life rafts after 'MT Global King' sounds alarm

The ship is listing after taking on water in this video footage shot by an Indian Coastguard helicopter. Photo: Indian Coastguard
Taniya Dutta
New Dehli
Jul 06, 2022
The Indian Coastguard on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a flooded vessel in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat.

The maritime agency sent at least two helicopters after receiving a distress alert from the crew of MT Global King.

The 118-metre tanker sailed from Khor Fakkan in the UAE on course for Karwar in Karnataka state.

Crew issued a Mayday signal when it began taking on water near the Porbandar coast. Video footage showed the ship listing.

It was carrying 6,000 tonnes of bitumen, a by-product of oil production. The crew included 20 Indians and one each from Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“In a swift rescue operation, all 22 crew of distressed vessel MT Global King rescued by Indian Coastguard … launched from Porbandar to 93 nautical miles into the sea,” the Indian Coastguard tweeted.

“All crew are safe and healthy."

Video taken by a coastguard helicopter showed the vessel listing and a life raft in the water nearby.

Tanker-tracking websites said the ship sails under a Panama flag and routinely carries goods between the UAE, Oman and India.

Updated: July 06, 2022, 2:14 PM
