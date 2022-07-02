Dubai Police remind e-scooter riders of road rules after accidents

Police officers took to the streets of Al Raffa in Dubai to educate e-scooter riders and cyclists on the dangers of reckless driving and breaking safety rules.

The safety drive was launched after a spate of accidents.

Officers in Dubai attended 21 serious accidents involving e-scooters in 2021, including two fatalities, in Al Nahda on the Sharjah border and Jumeirah Village. The scooters the victims were riding were hit by vehicles.

The crashes last year injured 19 people, 12 of whom suffered moderate injuries.

A further 10 serious accidents were recorded between January and June of this year.

Hundreds more minor accidents are believed to have happened that did not require police to attend.

As part of the safety campaign, officers from Al Raffa Police Station gave away protective gear to riders.

Officers from Al Raffa Police Station in Dubai educate e-scooter riders and cyclists about traffic rules. Photo: Dubai Police

The drive is part of a nationwide scheme launched by the Ministry of Interior to reduce injuries and fatalities.

“The campaign aims to familiarise cyclists and e-scooter riders with traffic laws and regulations, inform them of the roads and paths that are designated for this type of vehicles, and raise their awareness about safety requirements,” said Col Mohammed Ashkanani, acting director of Al Raffa Police Station.

He said riders must use the electric vehicles on designated paths and zones and wear helmets, knee pads, and reflective clothing, especially when travelling at night and near highways.

“Bicycles and e-scooters must be parked at designated places and should not be left randomly in a manner that can cause traffic congestion and risks to other road users,” he said.

Riders must maintain a safe distance between their vehicles and others’ vehicles and avoid holding or carrying heavy items that may lead to them losing their balance.