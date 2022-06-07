Scooters with seats banned in Abu Dhabi

Seated scooters have been banned in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre said.

In a recent social media post, the transport authority detailed what type of scooters are permitted and those that are now prohibited.

The ITC video shared on social media shows the type of seated scooters that are banned in Abu Dhabi. Image: Screegrab

The short video, in Arabic and English, shows that bikes and electric bikes are permitted, as are scooters propelled by foot and electric scooters.

But it says seated scooters are prohibited, showing three different types – one with a basket on front, an e-scooter with a seat and a regular seated scooter.

In reply to one social media user on Instagram asking why seated scooters were banned, the ITC said: "Electric scooter doesn't have a safe seat and does not help to properly balance while driving."

New rules and regulations covering the use of bicycles and electric bikes were announced in March.

Officials said a bicycle or e-scooter should have only one rider and should use side roads in the absence of a proper cycle path.

The ITC said: "Cyclists and users of micromobility devices can only use the lanes and roads intended for bicycles, and in case there are none in the area they wish to cycle, they must use side roads where the speed limit is usually 20 kilometres per hour.

"And they must stay on the far right-hand side of the road ... and pavements dedicated to the use of bicycles.

"Only one rider can ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike, using the lanes dedicated to bicycles. Protective helmets must be worn at all times, as well as reflective clothing at night."