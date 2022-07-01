President Sheikh Mohamed performs Friday prayer with Indonesia's Widodo

President Sheikh Mohamed performed Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The prayers, known as Jumaa prayers, were also performed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, reported state news agency Wam.

The sermon was delivered by Taleb Mohammed Al Shehhi, under the theme Good Deeds on the Last 10 Days of the Month of Dhu Al Hijja.

Worshippers were encouraged to make the most of these days by increasing charitable giving and instilling good ethics in their children.

Mr Al Shehhi emphasised that parents should raise awareness among their children about the values of Islam, noting that children are the future of the country.

The UAE and Indonesia signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on Friday, to boost mutual trade between the nations.

This agreement covers trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights, Islamic economics, customs procedures and trade facilitation, economic co-operation, small and medium enterprises, digital commerce, as well as legal requirements and institutional issues.

It is expected to boost Indonesia's exports to the UAE by $844.4 million or 53.9 per cent in the next 10 years.