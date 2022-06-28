UAE weather: Cloudy and humid start to the day

UAE residents woke to low cloud and high humidity on Tuesday as the unsettled start to the summer continues.

Temperatures hovered around 34ºC at 7am in Dubai and 32ºC Abu Dhabi.

High moisture in the air made it feel more like 41ºC, global forecaster AccuWeather reported.

The humidity has in recent days dropped off in the middle of the day as the mercury rises, before returning in the evening.

Temperatures will peak at 47ºC in the desert and about 44ºC on the coast on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the National Centre of Metrology forecast fog or mist on Wednesday morning and there may be rain towards the east coast.

From Thursday until Saturday, conditions will be similar with humid nights and mornings, with only a very light breeze to act as relief.

