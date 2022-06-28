Sharjah Police warn public against sharing video of young woman's death

Sharjah Police have warned members of the public against sharing video footage of the moment a Jordanian woman was stabbed to death.

The recording — understand to be from CCTV at the scene — has been widely circulated for the past two days.

The young victim, an engineering graduate named Lubna Mansour, was killed in Sharjah on Friday afternoon.

Sharjah Police said a man was arrested within two hours of the killing. He has been charged with murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Police, who did not name Mansour or her attacker, neither commented on nor confirmed Jordanian media reports that claimed her husband was the attacker.

The force on Tuesday said they would take action against anyone found to have shared the video.

“Legal measures will be taken against those who do this irresponsible behaviour that does not show compassion towards the emotional state of the victim’s family, and does not reflect the values of our community,” said Sharjah Police on Instagram.

Tribute paid to beloved sister

Mansour was named by her family, who posted tributes and her picture on social media.

Lyaz Mansour, the victim's sister, wrote: "God bless you my love, a piece of my heart has left me. You are in the best place. I love you Lubna."

Her picture was widely shared on Twitter, where her name was trending and where hundreds of tributes were left. Mansour was a Jordan University of Science and Technology graduate.

A police statement said the suspect had confronted the victim as she got into her car near her home.

The woman's mother raised the alarm, telling police her daughter had been kidnapped.

The attacker stabbed her multiple times before fleeing in her car, with her body inside the vehicle.

Col Faisal bin Nassar, head of Sharjah Police CID, said CCTV footage showed the man driving off in the victim's car. Officers were able to trace the vehicle after it was abandoned by her attacker. Her body was found inside.

He did not release the suspect's age or nationality.

Police said the man had admitted killing the woman due to what he said was a "personal dispute".

Investigations are continuing.