Sharjah police make arrest after young Arab woman stabbed to death

A young Arab woman was stabbed to death in a daytime attack, police in Sharjah said.

The woman, in her 20s, died during the incident at about 3pm on Friday.

Police said the suspect, who fled in the victim's car, was arrested within two hours.

Officers did not disclose where the attack happened but said the victim had known the suspect, who confronted her outside the apartment building in which she lived.

The woman's mother raised the alarm, telling police her daughter had been kidnapped by an acquaintance of the family with whom they had had problems.

Col Faisal bin Nassar, head of Sharjah Police CID, said CCTV footage showed the man driving off in the victim's car. Officers were able to trace the vehicle after it was abandoned by her attacker. Her body was found inside.

No details about the suspect's age or nationality were released.

Police said the man admitted killing the woman due to what he said was a personal dispute.

Investigations are continuing.