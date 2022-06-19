Minor fire in Emirates Humanitarian City brought under control

Fire crews have extinguished a minor blaze in Abu Dhabi's Emirates Humanitarian City.

The facility's administration said civil defence teams tackle a fire on Saturday afternoon in a residential room, a statement to news agency Wam read.

"The response teams immediately controlled and extinguished the fire without any injuries or significant losses reported," it read.

"The city administration directed response teams to immediately conduct investigations into the cause of the accident."

The facility in Mussaffah, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, is used to house people in need.

This has included people evacuated from China during the coronavirus pandemic and more recently civilians evacuated from Afghanistan in autumn 2021.

A statement added that the "the rapid response was the result of continuous follow-up to the safety regulations implemented in regards to buildings' corridors and residential rooms, affirming that the city is fully prepared with all safety and security measures to ensure the protection of its residents and workers".