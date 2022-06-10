Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends Somali president's inauguration

The UAE's Minister of State attended the inauguration ceremony of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president of Somalia, which was held in the Somali capital.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan conveyed to Mr Mohamud the greetings and well wishes of the President, Sheikh Mohamed, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The ceremony on Thursday was held in Mogadishu, where Mr Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the UAE's participation in the ceremony.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan at the Somali presidential inauguration ceremony. WAM

Sheikh Shakhbout said the UAE was looking forward to enhancing its co-operation with Somalia in all fields to meet the aspirations of both nations, Wam reported.

He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to continue working with partners to promote peace in Somalia and achieve regional stability, stressing the Gulf nation's full solidarity with the Somali people in efforts to combat terrorism.

Mr Mohamud became president last month after members of the upper and lower legislative chambers voted in secret balloting at the Halane military camp, under the protection of African Union peacekeepers.

The first round of voting in May was contested by 36 aspiring presidents, four of whom proceeded to the second round.

With no candidate winning at least two thirds of the 328 ballots, voting then went to a third round in which a simple majority was enough to identify the winner.

The presidential election was delayed for more than a year after the incumbent, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, sought to extend his rule by decree when his term ended in February 2021.

Mr Mohamud previously served as president between 2012 and 2017, before being voted out of office.