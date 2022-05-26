Abu Dhabi Police chief visits Khalidiya gas blast victims

Abu Dhabi's police chief has visited victims of a gas blast which claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 100.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of the force, offered his support to people being treated in hospital after the gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in Khalidiya at about 1pm on Monday.

He voiced his wish for their speedy recovery and praised medical staff for their standards of care for those hurt.

Initial reports from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said 56 people suffered moderate injuries and another 64 had minor injuries.

Residents reported a loud explosion that shook buildings in the area.

The blast occurred in a low-rise residential building near the Shining Towers complex, after which police cordoned off several roads.

The aftermath of the blast in Khalidiya, which killed two people and injured more than 100. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

The two people killed were from India and Pakistan, the UAE embassies of both countries confirmed on Tuesday.

A number of shops and six other buildings were damaged in the blast.

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday said residents were gradually being allowed to return to their homes after authorities cleared the accident site of hazards.

The force, along with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and local authorities, completed an inspection of buildings in the vicinity to ensure their safety.

Police praised the co-operation of community members after the incident but stressed the need for people to adhere to safety guidelines. They urged residents to carry out periodic maintenance of gas cylinders to ensure all installations are carried out safely.