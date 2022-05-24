Gas cylinder warning given as Abu Dhabi Police reopen area around Khalidiya restaurant

Abu Dhabi Police gave a warning on Tuesday about adhering to safety requirements when using gas cylinders, as authorities reopened the area affected by Monday's explosion.

The blast at a restaurant in Khalidiya killed two people and injured 120, initial reports said.

In an update on their social media channel, Abu Dhabi Police said residents are gradually being allowed to return to their homes after authorities cleared the accident site of hazards.

The police, along with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and the relevant local authorities, completed an inspection of buildings in the vicinity to ensure their safety.

The force praised the co-operation of community members after the incident but also stressed the need for people to adhere to safety guidelines. They urged residents to carry out periodic maintenance of gas cylinders and ensure all installations are carried out safely.

All injured received necessary medical care

DoH has been in direct coordination with @ADPoliceHQ & Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority & confirms that all injured cases that have resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident in a restaurant at Al Khalidiya area in #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/L5DjRWPqz9 — دائرة الصحة - أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) May 24, 2022

Earlier, officials said Abu Dhabi hospitals treated more than 100 people who were injured in the blast and they were working on allowing visits for family members.

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi said it was in touch with the families of the patients and that embassy personnel would, where necessary, help to arrange their visits to hospitals.

Fifty-six people had moderate injuries and another 64 sustained minor injuries, officials said.

“All injured cases that have resulted from the gas cylinder incident … have received all necessary medical care in the emirate's healthcare facilities,” the health authority said.

The Department of Health extended its condolences to the families of the dead.

India's embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed to The National that one of the blast victims was Indian.

Police said on Monday that shops and six buildings were damaged in the blast, which took place at about 1pm.

Residents reported a loud explosion that shook buildings in the area.

The blast occurred in a low-rise residential building near the Shining Towers complex, a local landmark, after which the police cordoned off several roads.

Emergency treatment at a government hospital is covered in Abu Dhabi even for people who do not have health insurance, but they should have a residency visa.