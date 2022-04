Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and police were called to a warehouse blaze in the capital on Monday evening.

The fire broke out at a unit in the Mussaffah Industrial area.

The time of the fire was not disclosed.

A picture released by Abu Dhabi Police showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the air with fire crews stationed at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, police said on Twitter.