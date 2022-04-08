Firefighters tackle blaze at Dubai car park

The fire broke out at a car park in Dubai on Friday morning. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
Firefighters contained a blaze that swept through a car park in Dubai, damaging several vehicles.

Dubai Civil Defence crews were called out to Al Qusais Industrial Area at 10.07am on Friday and arrived at the scene five minutes later.

Officials said the blaze – which sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky – was ignited by flammable material.

It was not clear whether the fire originated in one of the vehicles or in an another area of the car park.

The fire was brought under control in 21 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Cooling operations began at 12.59pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

