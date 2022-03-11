Fire breaks out in Al Barsha, Dubai

No casualties reported after blaze at residential building is brought under control

Fire crews tackle the blaze in a residential building in Al Barsha, Dubai, on Friday. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
The National
Mar 11, 2022

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Al Barsha area of Dubai on Friday.

Several residents reported seeing smoke in an area near Barsha 1, just off the D63.

Dubai Civil Defence on Twitter said its crews brought the blaze under control "within 14 minutes".

A picture released by the civil defence showed a crane being used to assist fire fighters in extinguishing the flames.

No casualties were reported after the incident and the time of the fire and its cause were not disclosed.

Updated: March 11, 2022, 10:53 AM
DubaiUAE
