Fire breaks out in Al Barsha, Dubai

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Al Barsha area of Dubai on Friday.

Several residents reported seeing smoke in an area near Barsha 1, just off the D63.

Dubai Civil Defence on Twitter said its crews brought the blaze under control "within 14 minutes".

A picture released by the civil defence showed a crane being used to assist fire fighters in extinguishing the flames.

Read more Vehicle catches fire in Dubai Design District

No casualties were reported after the incident and the time of the fire and its cause were not disclosed.