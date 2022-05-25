Indian embassy says 106 citizens were injured in Abu Dhabi gas blast

India's embassy in Abu Dhabi has said 106 of the country's citizens were injured in a gas blast in the city on Monday.

A gas cylinder exploded at a restaurant in Khalidiya, killing two people.

Initial reports said 120 were injured in the blast, but the Indian embassy said the number has passed 200.

"In an unfortunate incident on May 23, 2022, a gas cylinder explosion in the Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi led to the loss of two lives and left more than 200 people with injuries,” the embassy told The National.

"As per information provided by the UAE authorities, one Indian national is among those deceased and 106 Indian nationals suffered injuries.

"As per information received from the UAE authorities, urgent medical care is being provided to those injured in six hospitals in Abu Dhabi. The embassy is closely monitoring the condition of the injured."

The embassy said Indian officials were in regular contact with the authorities to arrange the repatriation of the dead.

"Embassy officials have reached out to the family of the deceased and are extending every assistance in an expeditious manner," it said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's embassy in Abu Dhabi told The National that the other person killed was a Pakistani citizen.

On Wednesday, the embassy said 18 Pakistani citizens were injured in the incident.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has extended its condolences to the families of the dead.

“All injured cases that have resulted from the gas cylinder incident … have received all necessary medical care in the emirate's healthcare facilities,” it said.

Images from the explosion showed nearby vehicles covered in debris. Police said four residential buildings were evacuated and some owners reported damage to the facades of buildings.