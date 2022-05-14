Saudi Crown Prince congratulates UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in phone call

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohamed bin Salman, one of a raft of world leaders to wish him well after he became UAE President on Saturday following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Prince Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE on his election, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant more security, prosperity, stability and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere feelings, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people all progress and prosperity.

Although the two men didn't meet in person, many Gulf leaders did travel to Abu Dhabi to offer condolences to the new UAE President.

They included Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Dr Barham Salih, the Iraqi President.

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Outside the Gulf, several other world leaders stated their intention to come to the Emirates to pay their respects, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Vice President Kamala Harris, newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Khalifa's passing was announced on Friday by the state news agency Wam.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs said there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half-staff, and three days of closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels as well as the private sector.

The official mourning period began on Saturday with normal working hours resuming on Tuesday.