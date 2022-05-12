UAE weather: a windy and dusty day with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Weather forecasters in the UAE say strong winds will kick up dust clouds and create rough seas in the Arabian Gulf on Thursday, with waves reaching 2.5 metres.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the dust clouds could cut visibility mainly in the west of the country.

Temperatures will hit 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai. It will be warmer in the south, which will see highs of 42°C.

The NCM predicted more of the same at the weekend, with the dusty weather set to linger until Sunday.

Temperatures on the coast will hover around the mid-30s, but there will be a jump in some parts of the country on Sunday, when the mercury is expected to hit 39°C in Abu Dhabi city. It will be cooler in Dubai at 36°C.

Dusty weather in the UAE - in pictures