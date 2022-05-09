Coronavirus: UAE records 233 new cases

The UAE recorded 233 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 900,484.

Another 284 people overcame the virus as total recoveries climbed to 884,512.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7. The toll remains at 2,302.

The latest cases were confirmed after 205,619 additional PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have reported that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the UAE have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.75 per cent fully vaccinated.

The UAE has been cautiously lifting Covid-19 restrictions as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Many residents also took the chance to travel abroad for Eid Al Fitr this year as rules continue to ease in many parts of the world.

Lengthy queues were reported at Dubai International Airport at the weekend as they returned.