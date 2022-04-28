Five hair salons in Fujairah fined and 20 warned over unsanitary conditions

The municipality inspected 230 hair salons before the Eid break rush

Salam Al Amir
Apr 28, 2022

Authorities in Fujairah fined five hair salons and issued warnings against 20 others for operating in unsanitary conditions.

Fujairah Municipality's health control department officers visited 230 salons for women and children since Ramadan began to ensure that customers were not at risk of catching an infection, the authority said in a statement.

Bacterial, fungal and viral infections, such as hepatitis C, staph infections and warts can be transmitted if salons do not follow health and safety standards.

Inspectors also made sure that expired or harmful chemicals and products were not being used in beauty treatments.

Staff at salons must obtain health and fitness certificates, wear uniforms and maintain a good appearance and follow personal hygiene, the statement said.

Inspectors also made sure that cleaners were available during evening shifts, especially in the week before Eid, when more customers visit salons before the festive period.

Last month, more than 15 salons were fined for flouting health rules. Authorities carried out checks on 180 salons and confiscated more than 10 kilograms of expired cosmetic products.

Updated: April 28, 2022, 10:56 AM
Beauty ProductsFujairahEid Al Fitr 2022
