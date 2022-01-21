Fujairah authorities act against businesses flouting regulations

Dozens of Fujairah businesses were caught flouting trading laws last year in a clampdown by authorities.

Inspectors from Dibba Municipality carried out checks at hundreds of outlets in the area, including shops and supermarkets, to ensure they were complying with rules.

Fourteen businesses faced financial penalties and another 46 were warned over offences ranging from selling counterfeit goods, misrepresenting discount offers and illegally inflating prices.

Read more Shop owners fined for selling spoilt fish in Fujairah market

“The department received 261 complaints related to delay in delivery of services, failure to complete work as required, or increasing prices,” said Hassan Al Yamahi, director of Dibba Fujairah Municipality.

“Our relevant sections resolved 234 of these complaints.”

Mr Yamahi called on businesses to abide by regulations and urged members of the public to report those that do not.

“The municipality will continue to conduct regular inspections as part of its keenness to prevent all forms of commercial fraud and businesses illegal attempts to draw more customers,” he said.