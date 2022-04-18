UAE reports 198 new Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for four months

The UAE reported 198 Covid-19 cases on Monday as daily infection rates fell to their lowest levels this year.

It is the first time coronavirus figures have dropped below 200 since December 15.

Another 370 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded since March 7.

Read More US FDA approves first breathalyser Covid test

Authorities have announced 895,663 cases, 877,648 recoveries and 2,302 deaths to date.

The number of active cases in the country is now below 16,000.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 243,662 PCR tests.

More than 152.7 million tests have been carried out as part of a mass screening strategy.

Daily case numbers have fallen significantly this year, having topped 3,000 in January.

The government has moved to ease some Covid-19 restrictions in response to the encouraging decline.

The wearing of face masks outdoors is now optional and border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates have been lifted.

Unvaccinated Emiratis will be allowed to travel overseas from Tuesday

Citizens must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel under the updated Covid-19 safety measures announced during the government's regular coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

They must also complete travel forms in Al Hosn app to turn their application status green.