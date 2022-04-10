Kinder products in Abu Dhabi markets are safe, authorities confirm

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Saturday said markets in the emirate are completely free of Kinder products suspected of being linked to food poisoning in some European countries.

Inspectors from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and manufacturer Ferrero launched an inquiry after an outbreak of salmonella in the UK caused dozens of children to fall ill.

Several Kinder chocolate products, including 200-gram and three-pack eggs, made by a European factory at the centre of a salmonella scare, were recalled there earlier this week.

Only one item sold by Ferrero in the GCC, the large Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 GR, is produced at the Belgian factory associated with the incident.

This was voluntarily recalled by Ferrero last week as a precaution.

Shipments of all Kinder products entering Abu Dhabi have been checked and authorities confirmed they were not linked to the scare.

The food safety authority said it acted as soon the "European Rapid Alert System" was activated regarding the precautionary withdrawal of certain products.

"The authority's inspectors checked Abu Dhabi's markets to ensure whether suspected products were identified in the alert or not,” it said.

“The authority co-ordinated with suppliers and food facilities and contacted the local agent 'Ferrero' in UAE — producer of this type of chocolate —which confirmed the products currently in Abu Dhabi's market were safe.”

Ferrero Gulf said earlier this week it wanted to reassure consumers and customers in the GCC that no Kinder product had tested positive for salmonella.

“At Ferrero, the health and safety of our consumers is our number one priority," said Didier Laffineur, regional managing director for Ferrero Gulf.

The authority, meanwhile, said it always acts swiftly in such incidents and urged members of the public not to spread rumours.

Anyone can contact the authority through the Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre on the number 800555.

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

These symptoms can be more severe in small children and those with weakened immune systems.