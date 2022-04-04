Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled by Ferrero after salmonella outbreak

'A number of these cases have been young children,' the Food Standards Agency says

Some Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled. Wikimedia Commons
Simon Rushton
Apr 04, 2022

Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled after a link to salmonella and a number of children falling ill, the UK Food Standards Agency has said.

Parent company Ferrero is advising people not to eat some batches of the chocolate egg and to return them.

The FSA said the recall was due to a “potential link to a salmonella outbreak”.

“A number of these cases have been young children,” it said.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Tina Potter, FSA head of incidents, said: “We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

“It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak.”

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency (HSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland identified a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and Kinder Surprise chocolate.

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs, all with a best-before date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111,” said Dr Lesley Larkin, a surveillance lead at the HSA.

“Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

Anyone who has bought products with the recalled use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer care line on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

The FSA said the eggs have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

While most salmonella cases last for a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Updated: April 04, 2022, 10:56 AM
