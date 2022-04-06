Kinder Surprise recall extended to more products over salmonella scare

A British recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits, because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency said.

The extended recall follows the 200-gram eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best-before date between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022, being recalled on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have been infected with salmonella in the outbreak possibly linked to the treats.

The recall now applies to: 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best-before date of all dates up to and including October 7, 2022; 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a use-by date between April 20, 2022, and August 21, 2022; Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs dated between April 20 and August 21, 2022; and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best-before dates from April 21 to August 21, 2022.

Kinder Schoko Bons 200g with a best-before date of April 20 to August 21, 2022, have also been recalled.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling the batches because of the possible presence of salmonella, the FSA said.

“The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella," Ferrero said.

"Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

“While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products.

"And therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same timeframe.

“We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase and are asking consumers who have one of these listed products with the above best-before dates, to please keep the product and contact our consumer care team.

“No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

“The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall.”

Tina Potter, Food Security Agency head of incidents, said: “We have taken action along with local authorities and authorities in Belgium to minimise the risk based on the evidence so far.

“We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

"It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak.

"We are also working closely with UK and international partners, including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

Dr Lesley Larkin, a leader at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.

"However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

“Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

On Monday, the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged 5 and under.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline to obtain a full refund.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.