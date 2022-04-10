Emirates Red Crescent sends Ramadan rations to villages in Mauritania

Emirates Red Crescent has sent Ramadan rations for thousands of people to Mauritania.

The aid was shared among 40 villages in Trarza, in the south-west of the country.

The initiative was organised under the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Mohammed Al Falahi, ERC’s Secretary General, said the UAE’s approach was to strengthen solidarity with all nations and support the values ​​of humanity regardless of ethnic, religious or sectarian differences.

He said ERC was keen to provide Ramadan staples to the villages in co-ordination with local partners in Trarza and the UAE embassy in Nouakchott.

Dr Al Falahi also stressed that the ERC will continue to assist Mauritania, by taking on more projects and programmes in the country.

Last week, the UAE shipped 572 tonnes of food to Somalia for people affected by drought.

It was donated by Emirates Red Crescent under the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ship arrived at Mogadishu port and sent on for distribution among 600,000 people.