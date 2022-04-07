UAE ship brings 572 tonnes of food aid to drought-hit Somalia

The UAE has sent a ship with 572 tonnes of food supplies for people affected by drought in Somalia.

It was provided by the Emirates Red Crescent under the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ship has arrived at Mogadishu port and the aid will be distributed to help 600,000 people.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, said sending the ship was part of phase three of the UAE's response to the drought affecting Somalia.

In the first phase, the UAE helped in setting up an air bridge to Mogadishu. Phase two focused on providing clean drinking water to local communities in remote areas.

Somalia is one of the countries in the Horn of Africa most affected by the drought. It followed poor rainfall for three consecutive seasons and has displaced about 345,000 people.

About 4.6 million people are in urgent need of help.