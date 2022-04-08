UAE weather: another hot day with temperatures set to hit 41°C

Forecasters expect slightly cooler conditions at the weekend

29-October-2012, Abu Dhabi Sandstorm all around the city. Mainly near the highways. Fatima Al Marzooqi/The National
Gillian Duncan
Apr 08, 2022

Forecasters said Friday will be hot and dusty across parts of the UAE, with temperatures reaching 41°C in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai will be slightly cooler, with highs of 38°C, according to a National Centre of Meteorology forecast.

It will partly cloudy at times, with gusts kicking up dust clouds during the day, especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

Temperatures have been climbing in recent days, hitting 42.3°C in Saih Al Salem, Dubai, on Thursday.

The increase also comes after a period of prolonged foggy weather that delayed motorists and resulted in police reducing speed limits on roads.

However, it will be cooler at the weekend, with highs of 37°C forecast in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday.

The skies will be partly sunny, becoming cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands by evening.

What causes the UAE's sandstorms and are they dangerous?

Light to moderate winds will pick up at times, blowing dust, especially in the east and north.

Temperatures are set to rise again on Sunday to 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, with winds expected to kick up dust clouds.

Next week, temperatures are expected to come back down again to the mid-30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Monday will be mostly sunny but with dusty conditions expected at times.

Fog rolls in across Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Updated: April 08, 2022, 4:56 AM
WeatherAbu DhabiDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ramadan 2022: five ways to cash in on UAE bank deals
An image that illustrates this article How to watch four private astronauts launch to space on Friday
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: another hot day with temperatures set to hit 41°C
An image that illustrates this article Palestinian woman remembers Ramadans spent in a pre-unified UAEStory gallery icon