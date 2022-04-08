UAE weather: another hot day with temperatures set to hit 41°C

Forecasters said Friday will be hot and dusty across parts of the UAE, with temperatures reaching 41°C in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai will be slightly cooler, with highs of 38°C, according to a National Centre of Meteorology forecast.

It will partly cloudy at times, with gusts kicking up dust clouds during the day, especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 42.3°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 13:45 UAE Local Time. pic.twitter.com/3qnE3JgsIl — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) April 7, 2022

Temperatures have been climbing in recent days, hitting 42.3°C in Saih Al Salem, Dubai, on Thursday.

The increase also comes after a period of prolonged foggy weather that delayed motorists and resulted in police reducing speed limits on roads.

However, it will be cooler at the weekend, with highs of 37°C forecast in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday.

The skies will be partly sunny, becoming cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands by evening.

Light to moderate winds will pick up at times, blowing dust, especially in the east and north.

Temperatures are set to rise again on Sunday to 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, with winds expected to kick up dust clouds.

Next week, temperatures are expected to come back down again to the mid-30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Monday will be mostly sunny but with dusty conditions expected at times.

