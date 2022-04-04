UAE weather: foggy start to week prompts police to reduce speed limits

Thick fog rolled over vast parts of the UAE on Monday, prompting police to reduce speed limits on several motorways in Abu Dhabi.

The murky weather affected areas on the coast, stretching from the capital, up to Dubai and deep inside Abu Dhabi emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police, who routinely reduce speed limits in the emirate during spells of low visibility, issued a message on social media urging motorists to drive cautiously.

The speed limit was lowered to 80 kilometres per hour on six motorways, including the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

The fog is expected to lift by 8.30am, leaving a sunny day, which could become cloudy at times.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Temperatures will reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi city and 33°C Dubai, but it will be hot in the south, where the mercury will hit as high as 41°C.

#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ ⁧#ضباب



تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق (أبوظبي - العين).



⁦#Urgent⁩ | ⁦#Attention ⁩ ⁦#Fog⁩



.Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on (Abu Dhabi - Al Ain) road — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 4, 2022

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further fog early on Tuesday, when temperatures will reach 35°C in Dubai. It will be cooler in Abu Dhabi city at 33°C.

Temperatures will jump on Wednesday, reaching 38°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Fog in the UAE - in pictures