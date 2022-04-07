UAE weather: a hot and sunny day as temperatures hit 40°C in Dubai

The rise in temperatures follows a period of prolonged fog that caused delays on the roads accompanied by cooler night. AP Photo
Gillian Duncan
Apr 07, 2022

It will be hot and sunny across the UAE on Thursday, with temperatures inching towards 40°C in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi is expected to be slightly cooler at 39°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology also forecast cloudy skies in many parts of the country.

The rise in temperatures follows a period of prolonged fog that caused delays on the roads accompanied by cooler nights.

Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags from June 1

Temperatures will remain high into the weekend but it could become dusty on both days with strong winds kicking up sand clouds.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

There will be a brief dip in temperatures on Monday to 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai, before they begin to climb again.

When fog rolls in across Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Updated: April 07, 2022, 4:14 AM
