UAE weather: a hot and sunny day as temperatures hit 40°C in Dubai

It will be hot and sunny across the UAE on Thursday, with temperatures inching towards 40°C in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi is expected to be slightly cooler at 39°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology also forecast cloudy skies in many parts of the country.

The rise in temperatures follows a period of prolonged fog that caused delays on the roads accompanied by cooler nights.

Temperatures will remain high into the weekend but it could become dusty on both days with strong winds kicking up sand clouds.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

There will be a brief dip in temperatures on Monday to 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai, before they begin to climb again.

