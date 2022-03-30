Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stresses safety of civilians in call with Ukraine's president

Ukraine thanks UAE for humanitarian aid and providing visas for its citizens

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke of his desire to see peace and stability return to Ukraine. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
Mar 30, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the call, they discussed how peace talks with Russia are progressing.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked the UAE for being so welcoming to Ukrainian citizens and its efforts in enabling their entry to the Emirates. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for providing urgent humanitarian aid since the conflict began.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of finding a peaceful solution and containing the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also spoke of his desire to see peace and stability return to Ukraine and highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians and providing humanitarian aid to those affected.

Updated: March 30, 2022, 6:30 PM
