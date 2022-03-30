Second video of 'spaceship' landing at Museum of the Future takes off

A video showing a spaceship landing at Dubai's Museum of the Future proved such a blockbuster hit it has generated a sequel.

In February, Dubai Media Office released the attention-grabbing footage, which left many awestruck as a futuristic craft approached the museum, which opens up to allow the vehicle to land inside.

The startling recording – apparently made with cutting-edge visual technology – shows the unidentified flying object descending into the museum while traffic below travels along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The video blurred the line between the virtual world and reality and got people talking ahead of the museum's grand opening.

Now a second video from a different angle is doing the rounds.

The new footage shows a similar scene, shot from behind the landmark building, with the craft approaching the building as it opens up.

It was shared on Instagram shortly after the museum’s opening by an account – 100.pixels – which is owned by the photographer Mostafa Eldiasty .

An accompanying caption says: “Was making a visit to @museumofthefuture and saw this happening again! It must be real this time @krimium (a visual artist)”.

A comment below said: “Everyone is asking the same question, IS IT REAL?” To which 100.pixels replies:, “It’s CGI”.

The video has since clocked up more than 1.5 million likes.

The museum takes visitors on a journey to the year 2071 and creates scenarios of what the future could be like in areas such as outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, health, wellness and spirituality.

One of the outer space-themed exhibitions is called New Moon and shows how the Moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the Earth.

The building was named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine last July.