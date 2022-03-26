UAE weather: A windy and dusty day with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Forecasters have given a warning that the UAE is in for a dusty day on Saturday, with rough seas and waves reaching 1.8 metres in the Arabian Gulf.
The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected to kick up sand and dust clouds until about 6pm.
#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#حالة_البحر #الخليج_العربي #بحر_عمان #طقس_اليوم#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/UpvMQFhONG— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 26, 2022
The NCM also said temperatures will fall back slightly compared to recent days.
The mercury will reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C in Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on the southern border, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.
Sunday will be another dusty and partly cloudy day, with a further fall in temperatures to reach highs of 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi.
The start of the working week will be similar, with lower temperatures and dusty skies.