UAE weather: A windy and dusty day with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

North-westerly winds of up to 40kph are set to kick up sand and dust clouds

The National Centre of Meteorology warned people to expect dusty conditions. Fatima Al Marzooqi / The National
Gillian Duncan
Mar 26, 2022

Forecasters have given a warning that the UAE is in for a dusty day on Saturday, with rough seas and waves reaching 1.8 metres in the Arabian Gulf.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected to kick up sand and dust clouds until about 6pm.

The NCM also said temperatures will fall back slightly compared to recent days.

The mercury will reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C in Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on the southern border, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

How UAE can achieve net zero despite growing population

Sunday will be another dusty and partly cloudy day, with a further fall in temperatures to reach highs of 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi.

The start of the working week will be similar, with lower temperatures and dusty skies.

Saharan dust storm sweeps across Europe — in pictures

Sahara dust drifts over central Switzerland near Mount Brisen and the village of Stans in the canton of Nidwalden, Switzerland. AP

Sahara dust drifts over central Switzerland near Mount Brisen and the village of Stans in the canton of Nidwalden, Switzerland. AP

Updated: March 26, 2022, 6:06 AM
WeatherUAEAbu DhabiDubai
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: A windy and dusty day with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf
An image that illustrates this article Negative PCR test result no longer required for people entering UAE via land borders
An image that illustrates this article Emirati company Barq EV launches electric delivery vehicles designed for region
An image that illustrates this article Teachers need to be at the heart of decision-making over classroom technology