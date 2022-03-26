UAE weather: A windy and dusty day with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Forecasters have given a warning that the UAE is in for a dusty day on Saturday, with rough seas and waves reaching 1.8 metres in the Arabian Gulf.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected to kick up sand and dust clouds until about 6pm.

The NCM also said temperatures will fall back slightly compared to recent days.

The mercury will reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C in Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on the southern border, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

Sunday will be another dusty and partly cloudy day, with a further fall in temperatures to reach highs of 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi.

The start of the working week will be similar, with lower temperatures and dusty skies.

Saharan dust storm sweeps across Europe — in pictures