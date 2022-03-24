Mother's Day joy for woman who won Dh777,000 in Emirates Draw

An Ajman resident had a Mother’s Day to remember when she won Dh777,000 in the Emirates Draw.

Shivaleela Santosh Hagargi, 33, was one number away from bagging the grand prize of Dh100 million.

“I was watching the YouTube live stream with my family, and we couldn’t believe it when each number on the screen matched the ones I chose,” said the Indian home maker.

“My son was the first to jump for joy and we followed him a few seconds later.

“It still feels like a dream; it’s an unbelievable experience. Things started to feel real when I received an email and a phone call from an Emirates Draw representative confirming that I had won.”

Shivaleela Santosh Hagargi won almost Dh800,000. Photo: Emirates Draw

Ms Hagargi said she planned to use her prize money to help pay off loans and use what is left for her children’s education.

She matched six out of a possible seven numbers after entering the draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil in support of Emirate Draw’s Coral Reef Restoration Programme.

“I think I’ll try using my birthday next time since my husband’s seemed to be lucky. God willing, I may win the Dh100 million grand prize next time,” she said.

“If I do, we will use the winnings to support our family and relatives as well as make my husband’s dream to build a hospital for the poor in our village a reality.”

She was not the only parent celebrating success in the draw on Mother’s Day.

Aisia King had five matching numbers, landing her a prize of just under Dh80,000.

“I was supposed to go to the salon to get ready for Mother’s Day, but I couldn’t go because my mother was visiting a friend,” she said.

“So instead, I used the money to buy two tickets using my birthday and my husband’s birthday as the entry numbers.”

Ms King, who is from the Philippines, said she tried to wake her husband to tell him the news but he was too tired. The next morning, he told her he had dreamt they won the draw.

Filipina Aisia King had five matching numbers, giving her a prize of just under Dh80,000. Photo: Emirates Draw

Ms King, who works as a brand co-ordinator, said her winnings of Dh77,777 would be used to help her and her husband fulfil their dream of opening a farm in her home country.

Fellow Filipina Jeanette Millary was also celebrating after winning the same amount, when she matched five out of seven numbers.

Jeanette Millary won Dh77,777. Photo: Emirates Draw

“I jumped for joy when I found out that I had won Dh77,777,” said the mother of six, who works in Dubai as an export consultant.

“I messaged my husband right after speaking with an Emirates Draw representative and even sent a screenshot from the website to confirm that it was real.

“This experience proved to me that if you have patience and courage then one day you can achieve something great.

“Three of my children are currently in high school, so I plan to use some of the winning amount to pay their tuition.”