Missing 15-year-old Indian boy in Sharjah returns home

The teenager has been gone since Wednesday

Anav Seth, 15, is safe and well. Photo: Supplied
Anam Rizvi
Mar 17, 2022

A 15-year-old Indian boy in Sharjah safely returned home late on Thursday, his parents confirmed.

They said their son was safe but did not elaborate further.

The parents had earlier pleaded for the public to help them find their son who went missing on Wednesday.

The teenager, Anav Seth, 15, is a Grade 10 pupil at Delhi Private School Sharjah.

Sharjah Police assisted in the investigation. Photo: Supplied

His mother and sister were asleep when Anav left the house.

Sharjah Police assisted in the investigation.

Mohit Seth, Anav's father, had posted a desperate message for the public when he was unaccounted for.

"Just help me find my son. That's the only thing they can do," he said.

His message to Anav was simple: "Come back, my son."

Updated: March 18, 2022, 4:31 AM
