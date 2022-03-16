UAE weather: High winds, dust storms and a 'significant decrease' in temperatures forecast

Weather warning in place with gusts set to kick up sand clouds

The National Centre of Meteorology is warning of reduced visibility across the UAE. Karim Sahib / AFP
Mar 16, 2022

Strong winds could sweep across the UAE over the next few days, whipping up dust and sandstorms.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Wednesday said north-westerly winds could reach speeds of 65 kilometres per hour, cutting visibility and churning up the Arabian Gulf.

The change in the weather has started already with the NCM placing a warning for Wednesday, with waves of up to three metres expected in the waters off the UAE.

The unsettled conditions could persist until the weekend and people were warned to also expect a "significant decrease in temperatures".

"It will be dusty and partly cloudy," the NCM said for its Thursday forecast, "with a significant decrease in temperatures."

"The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea."

Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility brought on by high winds and dust.

It cautioned motorists not to take videos or use phones while driving.

The warning follows a mini-heatwave that reached a peak last weekend with temperatures hitting more than 40°C.

They have since fallen back by several degrees but the mercury could still reach highs of around 38°C on Wednesday with lows of 17°C.

Updated: March 16, 2022, 10:52 AM
